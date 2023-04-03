HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three structures were damaged and two people were displaced in an overnight fire in the Forestbrook area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 1:49 a.m. to the fire on Clovis Circle. No injuries were reported, but two people were offered assistance by the American Red Cross.

According to HCFR, heat from the fire damaged two nearby structures.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department also responded to the fire.

