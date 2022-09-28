HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The American Red Cross is providing assistance to one person who was forced out of their home by a fire early Wednesday morning near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 2:58 a.m. to the fire on the 2000 block of Moores Mill Road.

No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates