HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The American Red Cross is providing assistance to one person who was forced out of their home by a fire early Wednesday morning near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was dispatched at 2:58 a.m. to the fire on the 2000 block of Moores Mill Road.
No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates