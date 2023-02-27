HORRY COUNTY. S.C. (WBTW) — A rollover crash has blocked lanes of traffic in the area of George Bishop Parkway near Theatre Drive in the Forestbrook area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 5:42 a.m. to the crash involving a single overturned vehicle. No injuries were reported, but people are asked to avoid the area for the safety of those working at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating along with Horry County police.

.