HORRY COUNTY. S.C. (WBTW) — A rollover crash has blocked lanes of traffic in the area of George Bishop Parkway near Theatre Drive in the Forestbrook area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR responded at 5:42 a.m. to the crash involving a single overturned vehicle. No injuries were reported, but people are asked to avoid the area for the safety of those working at the scene.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating along with Horry County police.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.