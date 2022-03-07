MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Businesses along the Grand Strand are beginning to feel the pain of soaring prices as the average cost of regular gasoline nears $4 per gallon in the Myrtle Beach area.

GasBuddy data shows the national average price for gas rose 49.1 cents in a week. That’s the largest seven-day spike in history.

Phillip Richardson, who owns Phillip’s Pressure Washing in Horry County, is worried about how fast prices are rising.

“It’s going to affect everyone in the long run,” Richardson said. “It’s not going to be good for any of us really. And I really don’t know what we’re gonna do. But we’re gonna keep doing what we can do.”

With gas prices are rising, landscaping and pressure washing services are going to have to raise their prices, he said. That could mean people who live in neighborhoods with a homeowners association could be feeling the pinch.

“If {homeowners} wait, they’ll have to either pay me to pressure wash or either the pressure-washing guys,” Richardson said. “Also, they’ll have to pay a fee to HOA if they don’t get it done by a certain time.”