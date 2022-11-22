HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A parent has filed a lawsuit against Horry County Schools, accusing a bus driver of injuring her 10-year-old child.

The parent claims on March 3, the student was riding an Horry County Schools bus when the driver “attacked” the student for having a snack on the bus.

The student had a bruised lip and swelling to his eye, according to the lawsuit.

The bus driver was initially charged with unlawful neglect of a child but the charge was dismissed in May, according to court records.

The lawsuit accuses the district, through its employee, of negligence and recklessness.

The parent claims her child required medical care and expenses, and suffered psychological and psychiatric distress, according to the lawsuit.

News13 reached out to the district for comment and are waiting to hear back.