HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County Schools parents are asking the district to change its policy on cellphones.

The current policy says, in part, that phones “must be turned off and be out of sight while at school.”

Samantha and Billy Heaton’s child is about to start in Horry County Schools. They have worries about not being able to communicate with them throughout the day.

“Suddenly, everyone is plugged in except for this specific group of children who’s no longer. plugged in, right?” Samantha Heaton said. “When everything else in our lives is turned on, you suddenly turned off our children for eight hours a day.”

The Heatons said their main concern is the rise in mass shootings in recent years. They want to be able to have contact with their student if something happens at school.

“Back then, when we were in high school, there wasn’t as much stuff as there is today,” Billy Heaton said. “There weren’t as many mass shootings, as many school shootings.”

Samantha agreed.

“There are school shootings that happen all the time,” she said. “We wanna be able to know what’s going on in our kids’ schools.”

Some people who live in Horry County think the current policy is fine and that being in contact with parents will not help.

“If you have issues like Uvalde, Texas, you can call your parents all you want, but there’s nothing the parents can do in that situation,” Ryan Boney, who lives in Horry County, said. “I understand that emergencies happen, but that’s what the school is there for.”

However, the Heatons said they do not want to rely on the school to be a middleman between them and what is going on with their child.

The Heatons and Boney agree there has to be a middle ground.

“Take it out at recess or something like that. That’s understandable,” Boney said. “Check it real quick. All right. They sent nothing. There’s nothing going on. Nothing changed. Put it back in your backpack.”

“If they could allow some type of smartwatch, some type of device that could alert parents for something,” Samantha Heaton said. “There has to be something.”

The district said its policy for cellphones and other electronics has been in place for years and is outlined in for parents and staff. The current policy in full reads as follows:

“Students may not use cell phones, iPods, cameras, handheld games, or other electronic devices to interfere with instruction or school activities, or send inappropriate messages, recordings, broadcasts, or images. All of the above mentioned equipment must be turned off and out of sight while at school. The use of these devices is restricted to before and after school hours. Principals may waive portions of the above restrictions with appropriate district administrator approval. However, devices are never to be used in any area in which an individual has a reasonable expectation of privacy including, but not limited to, restrooms, locker rooms, and showers. In the event of a violation, school personnel are authorized to take the device from the student but will return the device to the parent/guardian. The school or District assumes no responsibility for any damaged, lost, or stolen devices.”