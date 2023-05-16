HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A now-former Socastee High School special education teacher has been accused in a lawsuit against Horry County Schools of sexually assaulting male students in her class.

The lawsuit filed by the parents of a student, identified only as John Doe, claims that Horry County Schools was negligent in its handling of the accusations against the teacher and that the actions of another Horry County Schools employee during an investigation led to the student being harassed by other students at the school.

The lawsuit also claims that Horry County Schools “lacked adequate policies and training, or failed to enforce its policies, in regard to responding to incidents of sexual assault on a student.”

News13 is not naming the teacher at this time because no criminal charges have been filed and the teacher, while accused, is not listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

“Horry County Schools is aware of a lawsuit filed on May 15, 2023, regarding allegations of a sexual nature between a former employee and a student,” Horry County Schools said in a statement. “When school staff became aware of the allegations, Horry County Police was immediately notified, and school staff and the district office cooperated fully with law enforcement and their investigation. At this time no additional comments will be made due to pending litigation.”

The district also said the teacher resigned on April 18.

News13 has also reached out to Horry County police for more details.

According to the lawsuit, the teacher “engaged in inappropriate sexual relationships with male students at Socastee High School, including those in her special education class” during the 2023 spring semester.

The lawsuit identifies the parents only as “Mother and Father Doe” and focuses only on specific allegations involving their son. It claims that the teacher allegedly “groomed” him “with preferential treatment doing his homework, inflating his grades, letting him sleep in class, and sending personal messages to him via Snapchat.”

The lawsuit also alleges that the teacher kept him in her class and sexually assaulted him after other students were dismissed and sent him “sexual messages and nude pictures” via Snapchat. She also allegedly tracked his location on his phone.

According to the lawsuit, the boy’s parents alerted Horry County Schools about the allegations on March 30, 2023.

Afterward, the lawsuit claims that the district interviewed other students about the alleged sexual assault.

“In the course of those interviews, [a district] employee confirmed to students the identity of John Doe and that he was sexually assaulted by [the teacher],” according to the lawsuit.

That, the lawsuit claims, led to the student being harassed by other students at the school.

“Improper or unskilled response to a teacher-on-student sexual misconduct poses the risk of additional or increased harm on the emotional and psychological wellbeing of the victim,” the lawsuit said.

Since the March 30 letter, the lawsuit said Horry County Schools has suspended the student and taken other retaliatory action. The district also did not offer therapy to the student or provide him a guidance counselor to talk about what had happened.

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages.