HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — At-home child identification kits are available for students in Horry County Schools.

The inkless kits used to collect students’ vital information, including fingerprints and DNA, are meant to be stored at home by parents, and the information will never enter a database, officials said.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed Senate Bill 1103, or the Child ID law, into law in May 2022. The kits became available to Horry County Schools parents on April 10.

“Anything can happen at any time,” Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said.

The legislation specifically states that the kits are for locating “missing or trafficked” children, but some parents wish the state would be more explicit with its wording.

“I think it’s smart that they offer this to the kids,” parent Billy Heaton said. “You can never be too safe. What I don’t like about it is that they disregard the issue at hand, and they’re not calling a spade a spade.”

With the bill being introduced in March 2022 and now in the wake of The Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, Heaton said the state should address what he thinks the kits are really being used for.

“By also not including like, ‘we’re sending these kits out because there’s a likelihood of your child getting massacred at school’ you know, that’s what these kits are for as well,” Heaton said.

Bourcier said for many younger students in the district, these kits would be their main form of identification.

“When we were growing up, there was some form of some identification cards for younger children, but now they look a little bit different,” Bourcier said. “It does help law enforcement if you do have valuable information to provide regarding a missing child in a timely manner.”

The ID kits are optional, and parents and guardians can now pick them up at the front office of all Horry County Schools.

Billy and his wife, Samantha Heaton, said that although they wish the wording could be different they plan to pick up a kit for their child.