HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of Highway 701 is closed to traffic following a train derailment near Loris, according to a tweet from Trooper Tyler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Clio Road to SEC 19 is closed at this time, the SCHP said. The current detour in place has drivers taking Clio Road to SEC 19 and SEC 19 back to US-701.

No additional information was immediately available.