HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — After The Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center of South Carolina closed down without any notice in February, patients spoke with News13 about their struggles in receiving their medical records for the past 40 days.

“Nobody was returning our calls, and her back was really infected,” said Amie Diehl, the mother of a patient.

Diehl took her daughter to the center, located in the Myrtle Beach area because of melanoma concerns after odd-colored moles appeared on her back.

Diehl said after her daughter, Cadence, went through a few surgeries they began to notice her internal stitches were causing an infection. She attempted to call the center many times in February but never got a call back.

She later found out the center abruptly closed Feb. 17 without notice to its patients, according to a document provided by the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

The center was previously owned by Joseph Masessa until his death in a plane crash in 2019. The practice continued to be operated by a family member of Masessa’s, who is not a licensed physician in South Carolina.

Many patients, like Beverly Smith, were concerned after not hearing anything from the center for weeks.

“I’ve had my treatments, and now my records are out there that has a history of dating back 20 years from North Carolina and now into South Carolina and my records are out there somewhere,” Smith said.

The board has appointed Dr. Brandon Coakley as custodian of records. Former patients of the practice can reach out to Coakley to receive their records.

“They were abandoned, so the people came in and had biopsies, and then didn’t, the doctor said ‘oh, this is a suspicious spot, we should check it to see if it’s cancerous,” Coakley said. “Then they never got a call back … so it was a real panic for a lot of patients in our community.”

Coakley told News13 they will start contacting people next week via email and phone. The center was originally set to reopen Feb. 20 under new ownership but never did. The transfer of ownership never took place and as of April 7, remains closed.

“We are working full-time on this. We’re doing everything we can but we didn’t have the records until just today,” Coakley said. “And they’re not yet in a format to mass distribute. We know that this is a priority, [just] know that we’re working on it as quickly as we can.”