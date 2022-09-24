NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you want to get the family out to enjoy some live music and good food, then you’ll need to head to North Myrtle Beach for Local on the Water.

The restaurant is located at 1525 13th Ave. North and features live music weekly. Local country superstar Faith Bardill has been performing at Local on the Water for years.

“My favorite part about singing out here, or the main reason I do it, is if someone is having a bad day, it gives me a chance to distract them for just a little bit and just have a good time,” Bardill said.

She’s just one of the many performers taking the stage for Local on the Water’s concert series which features solo artists and live bands.

“We’ve had Thomas Roe, On the Border and the Eagles tribute,” said Debbie Walker, general manager of Local on the Water. “We just had Landslide, which was the Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band …so we’ve had a large generation, different genres.”

Folks can enjoy a good meal and live entertainment, but this place offers so much more.

“We’ve got swings, we have Connect 4,” Walker said. “We have cornhole, anything for the kids. We have a sandbox so bring the kids, bring the puppies. We love babies, humans and dogs.”

The restaurant is located off the Intracoastal Waterway. The good vibes keep Nancy Harris and her family coming back.

“I love the way that they actually created it, and I didn’t recognize it the first time that I came here, but they made it, like, it’s like you’re on a boat. There’s a mast, and then when you actually look out you really see nothing but water.”

Local on the Water has a new menu, and this weekend they’ll launch a brunch menu.

“It’s always great to come unwind, put your toes in the sand, have a little light something with a cold drink, listen to awesome music during the week,” Walker said.

Local on the Water has live music, seven days a week, starting at 6:30 p.m. and going as late as 11 p.m. on the weekends.