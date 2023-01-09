HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was critically injured Sunday night after being hit by a vehicle near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 7:22 p.m. to the area of Cox Ferry Road and Highway 544.

No additional information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

