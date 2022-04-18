HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries are being reported after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just before noon Monday on Socastee Boulevard, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 11:57 a.m. to the area of Socastee Boulevard and Bridge Creek Drive. Motorists are asked to avoid the area as lanes of traffic will be blocked for an “extended amount of time.”

No other information was immediately available. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

