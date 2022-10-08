HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit and killed by a pickup truck early Saturday morning near Conway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened on Wayside Road near Highway 548, about three miles north of Conway, Master Trooper Gary Miller said.

Authorities responded at about 5:40 a.m. after the person was hit by a Ford F-150 traveling north on Wayside Road, Miller said.

No additional information was immediately available.

