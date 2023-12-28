HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person walking on Highway 501 near Conway was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 1:15 a.m. about 3 miles south of Conway, SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. The 2013 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling south when it hit the person in the roadway.

The driver was alone in the truck and was not injured, Bolt said.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.