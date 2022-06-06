HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle late Sunday night in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened about 11:45 p.m. on Kings Road near Queens Road, about one mile north of Myrtle Beach, SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

According to Tidwell, a 2002 GMC Yukon was traveling north on Kings Road and hit the person who was in the roadway. The GMC driver was alone in the vehicle and was not hurt.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.