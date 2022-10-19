HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car early Wednesday morning in the Green Sea area of Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 410 near Fair Bluff Highway when the person was hit by a Nissan sedan that was traveling west, SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

Horry County Fire Rescue units responded to the scene, and the highway patrol is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.