HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was killed and two motorcyclists were hurt late Wednesday night in a crash on Highway 17 Business in the Garden City area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2015 Harley Davidson traveling south on Highway 17 Business hit the pedestrian who was in the road near Woodland Drive Extension, SCHP Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. It happened at about 11:10 p.m.

The pedestrian died, and the motorcycle driver and a passenger were both taken to the hospital, Pye said. No information about their injuries was immediately available.

The highway patrol is investigating.

