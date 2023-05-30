HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating after a person was hit and killed Saturday night on N. Kings Highway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
SCHP Lt. Sonny Collins said the person was hit at about 10:25 p.m. near Cove Drive. The unknown vehicle was traveling north and may have damage to its hood and front end.
Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County police responded.
No additional details were immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.