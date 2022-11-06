HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a pickup truck early Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 501, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 1:20 a.m. one mile south of Conway, SCHP said.

A 2013 GMC pickup truck and a pedestrian were both traveling north on Highway 501 when the pickup truck driver hit the pedestrian, according to SCHP.

The pickup truck driver was not injured, SCHP said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP with assistance from the MAIT unit.