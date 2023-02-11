HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was killed following an overnight crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 1 a.m. Saturday on Nelson Road near Little River, the SCHP said.

A 2012 Dodge Journey was traveling south on Nelson Road when it struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway, according to the SCHP. The driver of the Dodge was not injured.

This deadly crash remains under investigation.