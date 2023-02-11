HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was killed following an overnight crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
It happened at about 1 a.m. Saturday on Nelson Road near Little River, the SCHP said.
A 2012 Dodge Journey was traveling south on Nelson Road when it struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway, according to the SCHP. The driver of the Dodge was not injured.
This deadly crash remains under investigation.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13. She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here.