HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian died Wednesday evening after being hit by a car on Highway 701 near Conway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Highway 701 near Hairnook Road, officials said.

The pedestrian was walking south on Highway 701 when they were hit by a car also traveling south, according to troopers.

The name of the person killed has not been released. No other details were immediately available.

