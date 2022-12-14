HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian died Wednesday evening after being hit by a car on Highway 701 near Conway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Highway 701 near Hairnook Road, officials said.
The pedestrian was walking south on Highway 701 when they were hit by a car also traveling south, according to troopers.
The name of the person killed has not been released. No other details were immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.