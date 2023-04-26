HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Pee Dee Elementary teacher Emma Lyn Cain has been chosen as Horry County Schools 2024 Teacher of the Year, according to the district.
Cain’s ties to Pee Dee Elementary run deep. She attended school there and is a child of a Pee Dee Elementary teacher, the district said. She loves being able to give back to the community she grew up in and wants her students to feel as loved and at home while at school as she did and still does.
Cain has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and a master’s degree in educational leadership, both from Coastal Carolina University. She will move on to the next round as a nominee for state Teacher of the Year, which will be announced in 2024.
The other semifinalists for the Horry County Teacher of the Year award were:
- Annie Johnson, Academy for the Arts, Science & Technology
- Brennan Allen, Carolina Forest High
- Katie Hurley, Green Sea Floyds High
- Vanessa Borrelli, Myrtle Beach Primary
- Meredith Chandler, North Myrtle Beach High
- Ryan Carter, Scholars Academy
- Bridget Washko, Socastee Elementary
- Suzanne Troiani, Socastee High
- Chuck Capps, St. James High.
