HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 previously reported in January that the Horry County Sheriff’s Office had expanded their next step program to female inmates at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

And they were working to add three new female peer support specialists. News13’s Maya Lockett spoke with one specialist who shared a connection with the inmates.

Kimberly Hilburn is one of three new peer support group specialists added to the next step program for female inmates at the detention center.

“There’s many pathways to recovery, and we want to help them explore which will help them the most,” Hilburn said.

The sheriff’s office recently expanded their next step program to female inmates after only offering it to male inmates for the past 14 years.

“It just opens the door to helping these ladies live a successful life, you know, not returning to the life that they left,” Hilburn said.

The program introduces inmates to multiple pathways to recovery, educational opportunities and community resources, connecting them with mentors like Hilburn who help them recover from substance abuse.

It also helps them find jobs and housing once they are released, as well as attend classes that are aimed to help them with some of the issues that have led to their incarceration.

For a lot of them, their struggle is substance abuse, something Hilburn is familiar with.

“It was a surgery, that’s where I was given pain pills and I became addicted. It turned into a huge addiction that I knew absolutely nothing about,” she said. “I was always under the impression, you just stop. I did not understand the grips that addiction had on somebody. It will take over your life, to the point where I made very bad decisions.”

Hilburn said her addiction lead to bad decisions that ultimately put her in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center for two years. She also served a 12-year sentence at the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

During her time there, she attended classes similar to the next step program and was able to use those tools to change her life for the better.

“It was just like, the light switch. Come on, I didn’t understand that there was things like that, that could help people like myself. And I took it and I ran with it,” she said.

Now, Hilburn returns to the J. Rueben Long Detention Center to serve a different purpose, a goal she wrote down while serving time at SCDC.

“I didn’t know how it was going to happen, but I was to come back and help the offenders, you know, know that there’s a different way,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be this way. This doesn’t have to be the end, it can be the beginning.”

Hilburn said she hopes to inspire current female inmates to return once they are released and follow in her footsteps of giving back to incarcerated women.