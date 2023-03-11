HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a shooting and assault in the Avalon community of Carolina Forest, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Police were called to Birnamwood Court for reports of an ongoing assault, according to police. While officers were on the way, there were reports of a shooting.

Police found the injured victim and began searching for a suspect, who was also found injured, according to officials. Both people have been taken to hospitals.

No other details were immediately available.

