HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting Monday night in a shooting in the Carolina Forest area, according to Horry County police.

It happened in the 1000 block of Glenforest Road, police said in a Facebook post.

According to a police report, officers were called to the area at about 9:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim unresponsive with a gunshot wound inside a black Chevrolet Camaro that had hit a parked Nissan SUV.

Officers removed the person from the car and began CPR, but they did not survive, the report said.

A Nissan SUV apparently involved in the incident was seen Tuesday morning in a parking lot of a nearby Planet Fitness.

No additional information was immediately available.