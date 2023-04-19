HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died after crashing a moped on private property Sunday near Garden City, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 2:49 p.m. on private property along Sedgefield Drive, troopers said. The person was riding the moped and spilled.

The person was taken to a hospital and died Tuesday, according to troopers.

The name of the person who died hasn’t been released.

No other details were immediately available.

