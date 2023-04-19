HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died after crashing a moped on private property Sunday near Garden City, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 2:49 p.m. on private property along Sedgefield Drive, troopers said. The person was riding the moped and spilled.
The person was taken to a hospital and died Tuesday, according to troopers.
The name of the person who died hasn’t been released.
No other details were immediately available.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.