HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person has died after a fire Monday morning in Horry County burned approximately two acres, a camper and several vehicles, authorities said.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 11:19 a.m. to the 500 block of Highway 554 in the Loris area.

The fire has been contained, and it’s unclear how the person died. Horry County police are investigating.

People in the area make see smoke for an extended period of time, HCFR said. The South Carolina Forestry Commission responded to help fight the fire.

No other information was immediately available.

