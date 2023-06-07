HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was flown to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a single-vehicle rollover crash near Nichols, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 5:02 p.m. to the area of Pee Dee Highway and Lake Swamp Road. Traffic was blocked while emergency crews worked at the scene.

Video courtesy of Horry County Fire Rescue

No additional information about the crash was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

