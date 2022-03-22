HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was flown to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 917 in the Nichols area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area near Lake Swamp Road while emergency crews work at the scene. The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m.

One of the vehicles overturned in the crash, which has blocked lanes of traffic. HCFR said in a Facebook post. First responders had to remove at least one person from one of the vehicles.

No other information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

