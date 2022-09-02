HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was found dead from gunshot injuries Friday morning on Dewitt Road in the Longs area, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Fowler said the person was found at 12:15 a.m. and an autopsy is scheduled at MUSC later this week.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide.

The person’s name will be released after the next of kin are notified later this afternoon, Fowler said.

No other details were immediately available.

