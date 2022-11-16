HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic are currently blocked in the area of Highway 544 and Corbett Road in Horry County while authorities respond to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 7:12 a.m., but the incident did not result in anyone being taken to the hospital.

People are being asked to avoid the area while emergency crews work at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. No additional information was immediately available.

