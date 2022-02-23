HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was being taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in the area of Dick Pond Road and Socastee Boulevard, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

One lane of traffic remains blocked after the incident, which happened about 7:45 p.m., HCFR said in a Facebook post. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area while emergency crews work at the scene.

No other information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.