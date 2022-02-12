Person hit, killed by vehicle on Highway 90 near Water Tower Road

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened about 4:45 a.m. on Highway 90 near Water Tower Road when the person was walking east on Highway 90 and was hit by a 2015 Honda Civic that was traveling west, SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The driver of the Civic was alone in the vehicle and was not injured, Tidwell said. No other information was immediately available, including whether the driver could be facing any charges.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the incident blocked lanes of traffic near Cotton Patch Road in Longs for an extended period of time. Motorists were asked to use Water Tower Road and Long Bay Road as an alternate route.

SCHP is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.