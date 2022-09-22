HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person standing in a yard was killed Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck that ran off a road in Horry County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday along Pee Dee Highway near Gunters Island Road, troopers said.

A 2013 GMC pickup truck was driving on Pee Dee Highway when the driver ran off the road, hit a fence and then a person who was standing in a yard, according to troopers. The person in the yard was killed. The driver of the pickup truck was hospitalized.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.