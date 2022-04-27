HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died after being hit by a car Sunday along Highway 90 in Horry County, according to officials.

The person was hit at 8:48 p.m. Sunday on Highway 90 near Quail Ridge Boulevard, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The person killed has not been identified.

A 2017 Kia sedan was traveling east on Highway 90 when the driver hit a person in the roadway, according to troopers.

No other information was immediately available. The crash is still under investigation.

