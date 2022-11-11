HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being rescued from a sunken vehicle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 6:17 a.m. to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road. The department’s dive team will be assisting with the removal of the sunken vehicle.

People are being asked to avoid the area while emergency crews work at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

