Editor’s note: The lawsuit linked in this story contains images that may be disturbing to some readers.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — PETA filed a lawsuit against the Waccatee Zoo over alleged violations of the Endangered Species Act and other animal care violations.

The 123-page lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina.

PETA accuses the Waccatee Zoo of exhibiting more than 460 animals in conditions “in which they’re deprived of appropriate veterinary care and other necessities,” according to a news release. Other allegations include inadequate care for Lila the tiger, which it claims led to the tiger’s death and other animals living in poor conditions.

PETA argues that the zoo’s mistreatment of animals is a public nuisance under state law, according to the news release.

“Animals are languishing in this ramshackle roadside zoo’s cramped enclosures, where they have plucked out their own feathers, have been denied companionship, and are wasting away,” PETA Foundation Deputy General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet said in a statement. “The plaintiffs look forward to bringing this hellhole before a judge and getting these long-suffering animals to reputable facilities where they will receive the care they desperately need.”

PETA is asking the court to order the transfer of the animals to reputable facilities, according to the release.

Waccatee Zoo previously reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture after it was fined $7,800 for six violations of the animal welfare act.

PETA calls the Waccatee Zoo the “worst roadside zoo in America.”

News13 was unable to reach the Waccatee Zoo Wednesday night for comment because it was closed for the day. Another attempt will be made Thursday.