HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The construction of the Southern Evacuation Lifeline (SELL) will come at a large cost of an estimated $450 million just for phase one — the bridge over the Waccamaw River.

Ride 3 has already allocated $25 million toward an environmental impact study on the project, which will provide another hurricane evacuation route in Horry County. It would also relieve congestion on already busy roads like Highway 501, Highway 544, and Highway 707.

“These projects have to have some kind of, where’s the money coming from, what’s the cost of it?” District 2 Councilman Bill Howard said. “And this is just for phase one. This is not talking about the SELL project going all the way through like it is planned as being engineered for.”

District 5 Councilman Tyler Servant suggested matching money from the local government and going to the state government to build the project.

“It’s about coming up with a local match and then going to our state delegation, which is in more of a leadership position now than it’s ever been, with representative Crawford chairing the subcommittee of ways and means on transportation, to be able to get the state match to build these roads,” Servant said. “Just like we did with [Highway] 31 and [Highway] 22.”

Servant said the resolution proposed Tuesday at the Infrastructure and Regulations Committee meeting doesn’t dedicate funding to the road or decide where the road would end. All the resolution says is that council supports the idea of the bridge being built for the safety of its citizens and being able to move the plan forward.

“The North Carolina DOT is probably going to fund an extension from I-31 from the state line into 74 and eventually I-40,” Chairman Al Allen said. “If we could get that extension from 31 to 74, we would have interstate connectivity all the way back to Rockingham to I-73 and all the way up through West Virginia.”

The resolution was moved to be discussed further in future council meetings with a commitment to protecting the Bucksport and Burgess communities.

Count on News13 for updates on the project.