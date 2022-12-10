SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Construction is underway in Surfside Beach as crews work to rebuild the Surfside Beach Pier.

In November, town council members voted that both residents and out-of-town visitors would be able to walk the pier for free during the new pier’s first year of operations.

Construction for the pier is expected to be completed by April 2023. Hours of operation have not yet been determined.

Earlier this year, a town spokesperson said a new Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream shop, a staple along the Grand Strand since 1952, will open on the pier.

Town officials have also set in place several rules for the new pier. No smoking, fireworks or glass containers will be allowed on the pier. No pets, except for service animals, will be permitted to walk on the pier.

The pier was damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Surfside Beach has been without a pier ever since.