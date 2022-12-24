HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an apartment building fire Saturday in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Grey Fox Lane near Carolina Forest, HCFR said.

The fire was extinguished by sprinklers, according to HCFR. The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.