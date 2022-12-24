HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an apartment building fire Saturday in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
It happened at 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Grey Fox Lane near Carolina Forest, HCFR said.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
The fire was extinguished by sprinklers, according to HCFR. The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.
The fire remains under investigation.