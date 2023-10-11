HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A traffic light at the intersection of Highway 17 and Sheffield Parkway was briefly disabled Wednesday afternoon when it was knocked down by a dump truck that drove through the intersection with its bed in an upright position and hit the signal post.

One of the traffic lights fell in front of a vehicle that was behind the dump truck at the intersection. The remaining signal lights near South Strand Hospital flashed yellow after the incident.

News13 photo: Paul Caron

News13 photo: Paul Caron

News13 photo: Adrianna Lawrence

News13 photo: Paul Caron

News13 talked to the truck driver, who said an Horry County police vehicle was nearby when the incident happened, but quickly turned on its emergency lights and drove away from the scene.

A South Carolina Department of Transportation utility vehicle was on scene shortly after. The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded.

The driver of the dump truck said he was part of ongoing construction in Sayebrook and that his truck bed was empty at the time.

News13 has reached out to Horry County police for more information, including why the officer left the scene.

Count on News13 for updates.