HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver was killed early Monday morning near Loris after his vehicle collided with a school bus, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

There were seven students on the bus, but none of them was hurt, SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

The crash happened at about 6:35 a.m. on Highway 9 Bypass near Cedar Branch Road, authorities said.

According to Lee, the school bus was traveling on Cedar Branch Road and failed to yield while turning onto Highway 9. It was hit by the Chevrolet Silverado pickup, which was going south on Highway 9.

No additional details were immediately available.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash, which is under investigation by the SCHP and its Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

