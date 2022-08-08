HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver was killed late Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 11:30 a.m. near North Myrtle Beach on Highway 57 near Mt. Zion Road, Master Trooper Brian Lee said. The 1999 Ford Ranger was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the highway and ran into a ditch.

No additional information was immediately available.

