HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a pickup truck was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Horry County.

It happened about 12:40 a.m. on Secondary Route 109 when the 2002 Ford pickup went off the road and hit a tree, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee of the South Carolina State Highway Patrol.

No other information was immediately available. SCHP is investigating.

