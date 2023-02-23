ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Plans for a 20-story hotel in Atlantic Beach are continuing to move forward.

If approved, the $80 million to $100 million hotel, dubbed the “Black Pearl of the Atlantic,” would be built in the area of 30th Avenue and South Ocean Boulevard. The nickname comes from the town’s rich and distinctive Black history.

According to developers, the hotel would have 18 residential stories containing 216 units, with 24 of those being condos in the penthouse area. It also would have two commercial floors featuring bars, restaurants and a museum to honor the town’s history.



The town’s planning commission unanimously agreed to send the plan to the town council to vote on in May, but the project is concerning for residents worried about preserving the town’s character.

John Sketers, who has lived in Atlantic Beach since 1968, said his father told him what it was like to live in the town in the 1940s when Highway 17 was still a dirt road.

“I am for development, but I am very very careful how we develop,” he said. “I don’t want to develop a monster like Baywatch right across the ocean in Atlantic Beach. The ocean is our drawing card here”

Sketers said Atlantic Beach is a special place, and he hopes that can be preserved.

“We know why Atlantic Beach is here in the first place, and I do not want to disturb that,” he said. “I do not want to take that away from us here in Atlantic Beach. We cannot create another Atlantic Beach nowhere on this earth.”

Charles Morant, the developer behind the hotel, said he, too, wants to preserve the town’s history.

“This project would restore the town to the point where it could bring back the base of which the town was really founded,” Morant said. “We want to reconnect with the past, the present, and the future.”

Councilwoman Jacqueline Gore, an Atlantic Beach native, said there is room for growth if it’s done the right way.

“I’ve always known that the natives here had a vision,” she said. “And they always wanted to see growth come in at a very different pace than anywhere else. Something we could handle.”