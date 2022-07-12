HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday previewed its annual report findings to the Parks and Open Space Board.

There have been many improvements made to county parks this fiscal year.

A lot of parks have received updated equipment and many multipurpose fields have been replaced.

At Poplar Park, six fan-shaped metal backboards have been replaced with glass backboards and they’ve renovated the press box.

Parks and Rec also made athletic complex improvements at Michael Morris Graham Park. They replaced six baseball fields, installed new energy-efficient LED lights on the T-ball field, and constructed three new multipurpose fields.

Green Sea Floyds Park also received new LED lights and they also replaced the picnic shelter shingles with new tin.

Socastee Recreation Park received equipment updates as well.

“We always want to make sure that our parks are top-notch and make sure that we’re serving the community the best that we can with their tax money,” said Ashley Cowen, Horry County Parks and Recreation Department deputy director. “So we’re always making sure that all of our parks and all of our facilities are getting upgraded and getting well maintained.”

The department not only reflected on the major park improvements made this fiscal year but looked ahead at next year’s plans as well.

The county also has plans for recreation centers in Aynor and Loris in the 2024 fiscal year.

“Right now we’re doing some preliminary work,” Cowen said.

Cowen also said participation numbers for athletics, fitness classes and community benefit programs returned to pre-pandemic levels.

She said the Carolina Forest Rec Center saw more than 5,000 people sign up for their fitness classes.

“Which is more than they’ve ever seen,” Cowen said. “So it’s really exciting to see people back out and registering for things at our centers.”

The full annual report on improvements made to Horry County Parks and Recreation has not been completed yet but is expected to be released in a couple of weeks.