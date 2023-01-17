HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A development group wants to build single-family homes inland of Waties Island in the Little River Neck area.an area currently zoned as a scenic and conservation area — a plan that has been met with controversy.

Waties Island is a roughly 3-mile undeveloped barrier island in the northeast corner of the Grand Strand — a place where researchers can go to learn about the South Carolina coast. The island is filled with rare species and historical artifacts from Native Americans.

It’s one of 33 barrier islands in South Carolina.

Maria Whitehead is the vice president for the Southeast Open Space Institute, which bought 260 acres of the island from one of the family landowners.

“In addition to the plants and animals that are going to benefit from it, barrier islands are just like what their name says,” Whitehead said. “They are kind of our first line of defense in coastal storms, so they actually protect the human communities that are just inland from them.”

The group will receive $500,000 from Google and the Waccamaw Community Foundation to ensure Waties Island doesn’t become a popular real estate destination. Once the funding is acquired, the property will be transferred to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, which will place it in a Heritage Preserve Program.

“Being able to transfer that property to the state will put it in the hands of an entity that can own and manage it forever,” Whitehead said.

Whitehead said the organization would like for the entire island to become a permanent conservation, but a local development group is requesting Horry County change the area from scenic and conservation to a suburban designation so it can build single-family homes.

The Bluffs at Cherry Grove LLC wants to build 92 single-family homes in 7,000-square-foot lots. The homes would be part of a new development called the Bluffs at Cherry Grove.

Experts said it could destroy the island’s ecosystem.

“If you look south from Waties, it looks like you’re looking into little Manhattan with all the high rise hotels and condos and everything that is sort of Cherry Grove and North Myrtle Beach, and what that yields as those beaches have been encroached upon by development over time is there’s no place for birds to land, and rest and nest, and there’s no place for Loggerhead sea turtles primarily to build their nests,” said Chris Crowley, a field naturalist from Coastal Expedition.

Coastal Carolina University owns roughly 1,000 acres of the island. It’s used to teach students about different species and ecosystems.

“There were more environmentalists like that in the past, and they’ve been diminished because of geography,” said Paul Gayes, director of Coastal Carolina University Burroughs & Chapin Center. “But again, they’re not making more land. So the functions that are there are important. But I think the bigger multiplicative value that what goes beyond that is, is the engagement and the awareness of that land palette gets connected to by future generations of leaders coming out of the university.”