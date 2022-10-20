HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A rezoning request that could have led to more than 500 new homes being built in the River Oaks area has been withdrawn, according to the Horry County Planning and Zoning Commission.

Developer Diamond Shores LLC had wanted to build the homes on nearly 178 acres of the River Oaks Golf Club, but during a meeting with the developer in September, residents aired their concerns about stormwater, traffic, loss of green spaces and fewer golf course views.

The request was slated to be discussed at an Horry County Council meeting in September but it was deferred until October to allow time for the developer to set up the meeting with residents.

