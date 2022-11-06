HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old girl missing from her home in Horry County is endangered, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Breanna Laplaca, of Longs, was last seen at about 2 p.m. Friday at her home on Hillwood Court, police said.

According to police, Laplaca is considered endangered due to an undisclosed medical condition.

Laplaca was last seen wearing a blue jacket and cutoff jeans, police said. She is about 5-foot-7 and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Laplaca’s location is asked to call HCPD dispatch at 843-248-1520.